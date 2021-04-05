MANKATO — A man already well-known to Mankato police allegedly stabbed a stranger because the victim would not share his alcohol. He then reportedly bragged about it to other people he did not know.
The victim was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital with a small stab wound to his upper arm.
The suspect, Douglas Wayne Seidel, 32, who does not have a permanent address, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
A man later identified as Seidel approached two people in an apartment complex parking lot at 1500 Eastport Drive in Mankato just after 12 a.m. Saturday. He took a bottle of alcohol out of their car, asked if he could have a drink and became angry when told “no.”
Seidel pushed one of the people, then got into a fight with the other person. Seidel pulled out a knife, twice slashed at the victim and the second time stabbed the victim.
The suspect ran away, dropping a folding knife and a water bottle. Responding police officers recognized the dropped items from a prior recent encounter with Seidel.
Meanwhile a witness posted a photo of the suspect on social media. Officers recognized the man in the photo as Seidel.
Other social media users who saw the photo responded that they encountered the man in the area and he bragged that he had just stabbed a man.
Seidel was located and arrested around 2:30 a.m. after a report of a suspicious person at a residence on Martin Circle in Mankato.
Seidel has a long and varied criminal history and multiple pending charges in Blue Earth County, including burglary and domestic assault.
