MANKATO — A man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly said he would bring a gun to a medical clinic in Mankato.
Two employees at the Mankato Clinic on Main Street said Sigurd Macdougald Aalid, 71, made a threatening statement Thursday.
Aalid reportedly was upset about a prescription and said he was going to go get a gun and bring it to the clinic. When an employee responded that Aalid shouldn’t joke about something like that, Aalid reportedly responded with something to the effect of “Who’s to say I’m joking.”
Aalid admitted to making the statements and said he didn’t care if he scared people, a court complaint said.
Aalid was charged with felony threats of violence Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
