WATERVILLE — A rural Waterville man allegedly threatened to shoot construction workers who are building access to a solar array near his property.
Gerald Earl Mason, 70, was charged with felony threats Wednesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A worker who was building an access drive to a future solar array off Highway 60 called authorities after seeing Mason with a gun Tuesday afternoon, according to a court complaint.
A sheriff's sergeant found Mason on an ATV with a loaded shotgun. He reportedly told the sergeant he would shoot the workers if they continued to build the drive.
The excavation crew was on a right-of-way and had permits to build the access, the court complaint says. But Mason insisted they were on his property.
If the sergeant didn't give him back his shotgun, Mason said, he would get a “high-powered rifle.”
