Police lights logo

LE CENTER — An Iowa man was transported to a hospital Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County.

Antonio Joe Mayo, 66, of Meservey, Iowa, was reportedly driving a Toyota Highlander east on Highway 99 around 10:49 a.m. when he went into the south ditch, according to a release from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The release indicates he was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the release. 

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video