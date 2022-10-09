LE CENTER — An Iowa man was transported to a hospital Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County.
Antonio Joe Mayo, 66, of Meservey, Iowa, was reportedly driving a Toyota Highlander east on Highway 99 around 10:49 a.m. when he went into the south ditch, according to a release from the Minnesota State Patrol.
The release indicates he was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the release.
