ST. CLAIR — A wanted man allegedly led authorities on a chase that started in Blue Earth County and ended in a Waseca County bean field.
Eagle Lake Police Chief John Kopp checked on four people searching for a cellphone in a ditch at Highway 83 and 615th Avenue south of St. Clair Friday morning. Josh Douglas Watkins, 34, of Owatonna, allegedly ran to a Jeep and sped off after Kopp discovered Watkins had a warrant for fleeing police in Rice County.
A pursuit continued for several miles into Waseca County until Watkins hit stop sticks and went into a bean field, according to a court complaint.
Adderall pills and syringes containing an unknown brown substance allegedly were found in the Jeep.
Watkins was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony fleeing police, felony drug possession and misdemeanor driving after license suspension.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.