MANKATO — A former Madison Lake man who impregnated a 13-year-old girl nearly two decades ago was sentenced to four months in jail and probation.
Richard David Pollema, 57, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct this summer and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police last year she had a two-year sexual relationship with Pollema starting when she was 13 years old in 1999. She had a son with Pollema in 2000 and they then lived together for a few months in his Madison Lake residence, according to a court complaint.
Pollema was sentenced to 120 days in jail and seven years of probation with conditions including he attend a sex offender treatment program and not have contact with the victim or juvenile girls. He also must register as a predatory offender.
