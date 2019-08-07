NORTH MANKATO — A man who was fleeing police allegedly ran into a North Mankato house without permission and tried to hide drugs.
Zachary Gordon Goodsell, 27, of Mankato, is facing numerous charges in Nicollet County District Court, including felony counts of burglary and drug possession.
A North Mankato police officer approached Goodsell after someone reported a suspicious man looking into cars Sunday morning on McKinley Avenue. Goodsell ran into a house at 425 McKinley Ave. through a side door and threw a plastic baggie under a couch, according to a court complaint.
Goodsell reportedly resisted arrest and the pursing officer used a stun gun to subdue him.
Three occupants of the house said they did not know Goodsell. A baggie containing suspected cocaine and methamphetamine was found under the couch.
