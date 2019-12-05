ST. CLAIR — A Pemberton man is charged with three felonies after he was seen on St. Clair School property. There was a restraining order against him prohibiting him from being near the school.
Justin Blane Mortensen, 26, was charged with possession of drugs in a school zone, violating a restraining order and possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.
A Blue Earth County deputy was leaving the St. Clair school grounds when he saw Mortensen and knew there was a restraining order barring him from school property.
At about the same time, someone reported Mortensen had been staring at the child who was the subject of the restraining order.
After arresting Mortensen, authorities found a glass pipe in his coat pocket that tested positive as methamphetamine. The search also revealed a spring-operated switchblade in Mortensen's pants pocket, according to the complaint.
