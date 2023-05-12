MANKATO — The location has changed for the inaugural run of a Mankato festival slated on Saturday. Manifest has been moved to Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.
Predictions for inclement weather prompted the organizers' decision, according to a Midwest Art Catalyst Facebook post.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the family-friendly and healing-focused event featuring art vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, Indigenous-centered classes and live music. Twin Cities-based indie rock band Bad Bad Hats are among the performers.
