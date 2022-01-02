MANKATO — An outside financial firm will scrutinize developer requests for tax subsidies under a new process put in place by the city of Mankato.
The new system will provide more confidentiality for the investors behind local development projects and more objectivity in judging whether the subsidy requests meet state requirements, according to City Manager Susan Arntz.
“This allows us to have a more clean objective third-party eye to look at the financials,” Arntz said.
The new process, which relies more extensively on the municipal advising firm Baker Tilly, has been implemented just as the council faces a potential influx of tax-increment financing applications in the next year or two.
“I anticipate we will have a handful in 2022,” Arntz said. “And they may come from a mix of redevelopment projects and housing projects.”
The first application to undergo the new analysis was from Jon Kietzer, the developer behind the proposed Landmark Apartments project in downtown Mankato (see accompanying story).
Another is likely to come from an even larger apartment/condo project known as The Burton that’s been proposed for the site of the former Old National Bank building on Second Street.
Developer Gordon Awsumb said last year that he planned to seek TIF subsidies for an apartment complex that would rise above the Mankato Place Mall at Jackson Street, although it’s been several months since the project last made an appearance on the council’s agenda.
Redevelopment projects combining residential and commercial elements are also being explored on the site of the downtown Hy-Vee store and the former Dutler’s Bowl along Highway 169.
Minnesota law allows tax-increment financing for certain housing projects and for redevelopment of blighted properties. The subsidies involve capturing a portion of the additional property taxes the enhanced piece of real estate will pay following construction (the tax increment) and returning some of those taxes to the developer to help cover eligible expenses of the project.
Under Minnesota law, the subsidies can be approved only if the project passes what’s known as “the but-for test.” It requires a council to determine that the project would not be likely to proceed “but for” the requested assistance. If a project meets the standard, the council is allowed — but not obligated — to grant the subsidy.
Mankato’s new process for handling TIF applications will have Baker Tilly judge whether a project passes the test.
In its examination of the Landmark Apartments request, Baker Tilly set a 6.74% rate of return as a benchmark to judge the viability of the development. That’s the average return sought by investors “in real estate projects of this type,” based on a survey by international accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
After creating a 10-year rate-of-return analysis using project cost and operating assumptions supplied by the developer, Baker Tilly found that the rate of return on the Landmark Building project would be 6.9% if the city subsidies are included but would fall to 6.14% without them, dropping it below the benchmark.
“... And therefore we conclude that the project would be unlikely to proceed but for the requested TIF assistance,” the analysis stated.
The process provides the council with Baker Tilly’s financial expertise and also reduces any suggestion of bias by city staff, who previously handled the “but-for” determination, either for or against a particular project, Arntz said.
“It eliminates the potential subjectivity,” she said.
Baker Tilly’s expertise also allowed the city to submit another question for analysis: Would the project remain viable if the council, in return for providing the subsidy, required 20% of apartment units to be reserved for lower-income residents at affordable rents?
Baker Tilly determined that the requirement would reduce the project’s income potential by 13% and reduce the rate of return to 4.6%, even with the subsidies.
Open records
Along with access to Baker Tilly’s expertise, the new process provides a veil of confidentiality for applicants because the private firm isn’t subject to open records laws that apply to local governments. That allows some of the financial records submitted as part of the TIF application to be kept secret.
“One of the things we were encountering is some hesitancy by some of the applicants in providing private data,” Arntz said. “(The new process) allows us to improve and maintain the confidentiality of some of that data — not all, but some.”
If an application passes the “but-for test” and comes to the council, some of the financial background is provided to the council and becomes available for review by the public.
“The council will still get summary information,” she said.
If the Kietzer application is indicative, the information will include a general breakdown of the estimated costs of the project, anticipated income generated by rents on different parts of the building, operational expenses, the terms of any bank loans, and the names and ownership shares of the project’s partners.
In the instance of the Landmark Apartments, annual gross income is expected to reach $1.16 million by the second year of operation — all but $226,000 comes from rents on the 33 upscale apartments. Operational expenses — itemized for everything from insurance to landscaping — are expected to reach $852,000 by the second year.
Kietzer owns a 58% stake in the partnership behind the project, joined by investor Jeff Thom (14%), construction manager Max DeMars (14%) and subcontractors Mike Malterer and Marty Walgenbach (7% each).
With the city’s new TIF application process, the applicant will cover the fees charged by Baker Tilly for its analysis, Arntz said. If the subsidies are ultimately granted, the fees will be an eligible expense that can be paid with the TIF proceeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.