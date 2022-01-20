MANKATO — Thursday was a beautiful day for “The Neighborhood,” the 121 units of new housing — mostly targeted at low-income tenants — planned for a vacant city lot just north of Cub Foods West.
The project, which will be one of the largest of its kind in Mankato history, made the cut in a statewide competition for funding for new affordable-housing construction.
“I just think it will be a great redevelopment opportunity for Mankato,” said Brian Sweeney of the Cohen-Esrey Development Group, which was selected by the Mankato City Council in 2020 for exclusive development rights of the city-owned former municipal Public Works Department site.
After failed efforts by a previous developer to gain state funding for affordable housing on the 5.1-acre lot, Kansas-based Cohen-Esrey proposed a new strategy — breaking the ambitious project into two phases submitted to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in two different years. The strategy worked.
The agency approved funding for the four-story 48-unit Sinclair Flats apartment building a year ago. Construction on Sinclair Flats, along with a row of nine townhouses — named the “Main Street Townhomes” in keeping with the Sinclair Lewis-themed development — is scheduled for construction beginning in late March or early April. All but 10 of those units will be targeted at low-income workers and their families.
Phase 2, dubbed Lewis Lofts, is a 64-unit four-story apartment building that will be reserved for lower-income Mankatoans age 55 and older. It was Lewis Lofts that was competing in the current funding round with 63 other affordable-housing proposals from across Minnesota for a limited pool of dollars. On Thursday, it was revealed that Lewis Lofts was one of 22 recommended for funding after agency staff completed their scoring of the applications.
Although final approval of the recommendations from the agency’s board of directors won’t come until Jan. 27, the board has seldom — if ever — overruled the scoring system.
Lewis Lofts was one of just 10 projects in Greater Minnesota to make the cut, one of only two south of the Twin Cities along with a 72-unit apartment building for low-income workers in Rochester. The $5.5 million in Housing Infrastructure Bonds from the state make up more than a third of the project’s $15.5 million in financing.
Sweeney said the news should allow Lewis Lofts to begin construction by the fall, meaning the entire parcel will be in the process of transforming from a vacant gravel lot to a residential complex complete with parking, green space and a playground by late this year. Units in Sinclair Flats and Main Street Townhomes should be available for occupancy by late spring or early summer of 2023 with Lewis Lofts opening the following winter.
“We’re basically going to have 110-plus affordable housing units on that site and the redevelopment of an almost-blighted site,” he said. “Just a jump-start for the redevelopment of downtown Mankato.”
The Neighborhood will rank as one the largest affordable-housing projects Mankato has seen. The two-phase Rosa Place Apartments near Rosa Parks Elementary School already includes a 60-unit building, completed in 2019, with another 51-unit building underway. The seven-story Orness Plaza, constructed in 1971, has 101 apartments reserved mostly for the elderly and people with disabilities. Downtown Mankato’s nine-story Walnut Tower is an 86-unit affordable-housing building constructed in 1977.
Lewis Lofts will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments. Twenty of the units will be for tenants who are at 30% or less of the area median income with the rest split between residents earning no more than 60% and 50% of the average income. Affordable rents are typically defined as no more than 30% of a tenant’s gross income. Seven units will be reserved as housing for individuals who have been homeless.
Of the 48 apartments in Sinclair Flats targeted at working-age tenants, 38 will be income-based, some reserved for people at 30% or less of the median income in Blue Earth County.
Cohen-Esrey has stated that the apartments in The Neighborhood will offer quality finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, dishwashers, ceiling fans, and amenities such as community rooms, storage spaces and possibly a community garden.
