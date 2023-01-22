For people living in homeless shelters, for working-class families struggling to pay the rent, for owners of the city’s largest businesses, Mankato’s housing shortage is a daunting challenge.
That reality isn’t news for the thousands of residents struggling to find an affordable place to live or for the employers looking to persuade potential recruits to move to south-central Minnesota. City leaders are as aware of the facts as anyone, receiving a regularly updated housing study that thoroughly documents the minuscule vacancy rates for the most affordable apartments.
But in 2023, there will be something new in regard to the years-old housing crisis — a plan to fix it.
After months of work, interviews with developers of all types of housing, meetings with people experiencing homelessness and discussions with business leaders, a draft plan has been created and is being presented to the public this week.
City Manager Susan Arntz said the size of the problem is reflected in the size of the report, but she sees the plan as a manageable combination of strategies that can make a real difference for area residents over time.
“It’s definitely a big plan. It can be overwhelming,” Arntz said. “Part of the way to address it being overwhelming is there are lots of areas to spend our time. We can’t touch everything at once.”
And the city of Mankato won’t be starting from scratch. Numerous initiatives and programs are underway, even if more effort might be needed to educate people about the housing resources available to them, said Nancy Bokelmann, associate director of housing and economic development.
“We really felt we had a lot of the service already in place; people just don’t know about it,” Bokelmann said, noting a major component of the plan will involve improved community education about existing programs.
Bokelmann worked with consultant Lisa Graphenteen of Development Services Inc. in creating the draft “Mankato and Blue Earth County Affordable Housing Action Plan,” which is 54 pages long — plus another 84 pages summarizing the comments from community members, developers and nonprofit organizations.
Next up is a request for feedback from the general public at a pair of open houses on Tuesday prior to the plan being finalized in February.
“We’re looking at housing across the whole continuum,” Bokelmann said. “If we’ve missed something, we want people to let us know so we can include that in the plan as well.”
The problem
Cost is a central concern in the local housing market. More than half of all renters are facing substantial cost burdens, paying 30% or more of their income in rent and utilities. For the most hard-pressed, the price of housing and other factors have resulted in them living in homeless shelters.
Those are critical issues, but the housing problem also includes people of all ages and a variety of income levels not having adequate options because of the extraordinarily low vacancy rates for market-rate apartments, for working-class apartments, for entry-level home ownership, for spots in housing communities designed for the elderly and more, Arntz said.
“For me, it’s more about creating housing choice so that there are lots of choices for people,” she said.
That’s not the case now.
As a growing community, the Greater Mankato area needs to add 335-350 more units of housing of all kinds each year just to match the increased demand, according to the draft plan. Even more new units are required when factoring in homes that are lost to demolition or disrepair.
In some cases, building permits indicate that new development is matching or even exceeding demand. That’s especially true in the past three years for market-rate apartments — the ones where developers charge as much rent as the market will bear.
A previous housing study predicted that Mankato would need to add 110 of those types of apartments each year to meet demand, but the number built in 2020, 2021 and 2022 was 162, 169 and 210, according to building permits. Single-family attached homes, such as townhouses, have also been built at rates that exceeded projected demand.
When it comes to traditional single-family homes, however, developers haven’t been anywhere close to matching the anticipated demand, largely because of dramatic spikes in the construction costs for new homes. Instead of the 160 new houses needed each year, the number actually constructed was 32, 57 and 36 in the past three years.
“So what we’re seeing in the community is market-rate rental housing is happening at a higher level than what’s projected,” Graphenteen said at a Mankato Economic Development Authority meeting this month. “Homeownership opportunities are far lower than what was projected.”
For affordable apartments — ones reserved for people making well below the area median income — the predicted annual need for additional units was 40 while the average number added per year was just under 30.
The solutions
Unlike the housing studies typically done by the city, the Affordable Housing Action Plan aims to go beyond identifying what’s needed.
“The purpose of our housing plan is to create a roadmap with action steps,” Graphenteen said. “And it helps identify what partners need to be engaged and at the table and the resources that are critical to meeting those housing needs as well.”
In addressing those questions, Graphenteen and Bokelmann sought opinions from a wide variety of community members, including officials from Greater Mankato Growth, which serves as the local chamber of commerce. GMG’s Ryan Vesey and Andy Wilke emphasized the need for more housing at all levels, particularly rental units in the city center and houses for first-time homeowners.
Market-rate rental housing developers such as David Schooff and Gordon Awsumb suggested looking at ways to reduce regulatory costs for construction of new apartment complexes, along with providing more flexibility in the location and density of new developments.
Developers who specialize in affordable housing complexes, such as those relying on federal tax credits, said local subsidies and flexibility on zoning rules would be helpful. Others proposed creating a local housing trust fund.
And people who have experienced homelessness — and those organizations attempting to help them — focused on comprehensive solutions in addition to meeting the immediate nightly need for a warm, safe bed.
“It’s not just shelter beds, it’s not just permanent supportive housing, it’s really the entire spectrum,” Graphenteen said.
The steps
After scrutinizing the problem and hearing ideas for solutions, the next task was creating a distinct set of action steps — ones that were financially feasible.
“It’s kind of looking at both what’s realistic and how we can make the most impact ...,” Graphenteen said.
They grouped the work into four categories: preserving the existing affordable housing in the community; supporting the development of new affordable housing; preventing and ending homelessness; and expanding education about existing programs.
In terms of preserving housing, the plan suggests — among other ideas — reaching out to owners of deteriorating homes and apartments with information on the available financial assistance for rehab and remodeling. That includes a special emphasis on manufactured home parks.
“Because we all know it’s less expensive to preserve the housing that we have than to try to replace it if it goes into disrepair,” Graphenteen said.
Supporting the development of new affordable housing could involve exploring “accessory dwelling units” (small rental homes in the yards of single-family neighborhoods); modifying Mankato’s rental density ordinance that restricts the number of rental houses to 25% in many traditional neighborhoods; and streamlining permitting for new housing developments.
Other options in that category include exploring the feasibility of a housing trust fund to provide ongoing financial support for affordable housing projects; expanding the pilot project for a community land trust, which can make starter homes more economical; and collaborating with new partners such as Minnesota State University.
In addressing homelessness, the plan suggests seeking additional federal vouchers to subsidize rents for low-income people and working with landlords to provide tenants an opportunity to rent a unit even if they present barriers such as poor credit scores or criminal histories.
Finally, it’s critical to better educate area residents about the programs already available, including classes that help people prepare to buy their first home and finance a down payment. Others provide financial assistance for landlords to spiff up deteriorating units.
“Sometimes it sounds too good to be true,” Bokelmann said of the government housing assistance. “... So to show them these are their tax dollars coming back to work for them in the community is key.”
The draft plan is long and detailed and full of specific action steps — complete with who on the city staff or in the community is responsible for taking those steps and when. It might look intimidating to an outsider, but Bokelmann said the updated game plan has been written by and for a team with experience in tackling the housing crisis.
“There are a lot of things that are already underway and we’re working on,” she said.
Before the final plan is approved Feb. 13, Arntz said city leaders want outside eyes to look it over one more time, show up at one of the two meetings on Tuesday and share their priorities and suggestions.
“The big thing we want to hear is a lot of different perspectives,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.