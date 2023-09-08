The Free Press
MANKATO — U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced Friday the awarding of $385,502 in federal funding to make upgrades to the Mankato Regional Airport.
The funding is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act, according to a news release.
Klobuchar said in the release that the federal funding will help boost efficiency and improve safety for travelers at the Mankato Regional Airport.
“Investments in our airport infrastructure serve as a down payment on the long-term economic well-being of our state,” she said.
Smith added that the airport is a key transportation hub for Mankato and the state.
“This investment, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help make important updates to the airport. I’m excited to see this law making an impact and will keep pressing for opportunities to improve our state’s infrastructure,” she said.
