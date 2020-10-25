MANKATO — A plan to use a one-of-a-kind historic bridge as a pedestrian connection between Sibley Park and Land of Memories Park is one of three finalists selected by a panel of transportation and preservation experts for the next life of the 147-year-old Kern Bridge.
Eight cities or counties from around the state made proposals to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for reuse of the 189-foot bowstring arch bridge, the longest of its kind remaining in the United States. They were informed recently that three submissions stood out, scoring high enough to move forward with a formal application. A winner is to be picked by February.
Along with Mankato’s plan to use the bridge to span the Blue Earth River, the other finalists were Watonwan County’s proposal to incorporate the bridge into a trail extension south of St. James and Fergus Falls’ concept of bridging the Otter Tail River to connect two downtown parks.
The proposals were strong enough that MnDOT engineer Lisa Bigham now has higher hopes than ever that the bridge will be saved and put to a new use after being on the verge of demolition.
“I’m confident that it will. I’m very confident,” said Bigham, who was instrumental in locating federal funding to dismantle the bridge before it collapsed into the Le Sueur River southwest of Mankato.
The hundreds of individual iron pieces of the bridge were carefully unbolted and packed in shipping containers after the span was lifted by cranes off of its crumbling piers along a closed township road last spring. Federal funds financed those costs and will cover 80% of the $1.8 million expense of relocating and reassembling the bridge at the winning site.
That monetary assistance plus the unique nature of the 1873 bridge attracted multiple suitors looking to make it a central feature of a pedestrian or bike trail. Based on a preliminary “letters of interest” and supporting documents, the selection panel assigned scores based on several criteria.
Mankato had the top score, 522 of a possible 700 points, followed by Fergus Falls with 513 and Watonwan County with 503.
Other applicants were Sherburne County (494), Dakota County (487), Washington County (468), North Mankato (443) and Springfield (432).
City leaders in North Mankato, where the bridge would be placed over a pond in Benson Park, have questions about the scoring system and may move forward with a full application despite scoring low in the preliminary round.
The selection committee was essentially telling the five bottom-scoring applicants that their odds of prevailing were so low it probably wouldn’t be worth the time and expense of making a formal application.
“However, the committee will accept an application of any agency who desires to continue and prepare a full application submittal for consideration,” MnDOT’s Wednesday email stated.
At the moment, only North Mankato appears to be considering joining the top three in continuing to pursue the bridge.
“I’ve not heard from anyone except North Mankato,” Bigham said.
For the top scorers, the news was exciting.
“It would be an excellent showcase piece for a trail system,” said Mankato Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
A pedestrian-trail bridge spanning the Blue Earth River in Sibley Park has long been on Mankato’s wish list, and that’s become even more of a priority after the city joined with Blue Earth County to seek regional trail status for a network of paths in the area.
The bridge would connect not only two of Mankato’s largest parks, it would tie the city’s Minnesota River Trail to the county’s Minneopa Trail. Those trails, in turn, connect to the Red Jacket Trail, the South Route Trail and Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail.
“With a little minor work in Land of Memories and across the railroad tracks, we can make that connection,” McCarty said.
And the river trail, Kern Bridge and Minneopa Trail would likely be incorporated into the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ long-range goal of creating a state trail along the length of the Minnesota River valley from the Twin Cities to the river’s headwaters in western Minnesota.
In Watonwan County, the bridge would also be a major step in that county’s plan to extend the Watline Trail, which runs along an abandoned rail line, to Ormsby on the county’s southern border and possibly further south across much of Martin County to Sherburn. The Watline trail now runs for about five miles from St. James to Long Lake.
Although the Watline Trail is just a short distance west of busy Highway 4, Watonwan County Public Works Director Teal Spellman said the rail corridor has been a DNR wildlife management area since the 1970s and is wooded and picturesque.
“It’s got really good fauna and flora, and it’s a very scenic area,” Spellman said.
Calls to the Fergus Falls city engineer weren’t returned last week, but city documents and newspaper reports suggest the bridge would span two downtown parks and be part of a broader 14-mile Glacial Edge Trail the city is working to create.
One of the Kern Bridge project’s goals is to return the structure to the National Register of Historic Places, which could depend on it being placed in a location similar to its original wooded setting across a river.
The selection criteria include a clear preference for the bridge to again be placed over a river or stream and that it stay near its original home, stating outright that priority will be given to “sites within 15 miles of its former location.”
While that would be an edge for Mankato, the Sibley Park proposal is the only one of the finalists that would require extensions to be added to the Kern Bridge. That’s because it needs to be placed high enough above the Blue Earth River to be clear of debris when the river floods and to make for a gradual descent into Land of Memories, which sits about 20 feet lower than Sibley.
Those extensions can be built with a very low profile and largely hidden by trees and other vegetation, making the Kern Bridge the focus of the crossing, according to McCarty.
“That stuff kind of disappears if it’s not silhouetted against the sky,” he said.
McCarty said the Mankato location would allow the Kern Bridge to be seen and admired not just by those who walk or bike across it but by the many visitors to the parks and by those crossing the Blue Earth River on Highway 169/60 bridge upstream from where the bridge would be placed.
The Watonwan County plan doesn’t require extensions and involves a rural setting over a river, noted Spellman, who also intends to create a parking/viewing area off of Highway 4 so that drivers can stop and visit the bridge.
Beyond the three finalists, it’s possible North Mankato or one of the other four lower-scoring cities and counties might take up MnDOT’s offer to rejoin the competition. North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said city staff will be meeting with MnDOT to discuss the first round of scoring and possibly make the case for the Benson Park location.
While the city didn’t score well initially, Harrenstein said the preliminary round was educational and could allow for a more competitive application if they decide to move forward.
“We’ll probably know more after our meeting with MnDOT,” he said.
As for McCarty and Spellman, it’s clear they love the idea of reassembling the bridge in their own jurisdiction.
McCarty remembers seeing the bridge while canoeing on the Le Sueur River many years ago, thinking it was extraordinary and that it was sad it wasn’t being used or even seen by people. It intrigued him enough that he said he might possibly have even resorted to trespassing.
“I was probably one of the folks who may have walked around the barricade to scope it out,” he said.
And Spellman said a view of a beautiful old bridge, as part of a church-group trip to New York City during grade school, is why she became an engineer. For her, it was the Brooklyn Bridge.
“I just remember standing there, being in awe of it — that something like that could be built when it was built,” she said. “It’s kind of like a celebrity, being starstruck.”
While the Kern Bridge will never be as famous as its distant cousin on the East Coast, it’s still a remarkable feat of engineering considering it was designed and built less than a decade after the Civil War, Spellman said. Remarkable enough that, wherever it spends its second life, she thinks it will have the same impact on a kid or two in the years to come.
“Future engineers can still have a bridge like this look at and have that awe-inspiring moment that we did,” she said. “Just preserving that history is really cool.”
After a winner is picked in February, numerous federal hurdles will need to be cleared regarding funding and historic preservation. That could delay reassembly until as late as 2024.
