The cities of Mankato and North Mankato are reporting they have good water quality, according to a recent Consumer Confidence Report that is based on 2022 water data.
“It lets citizens know if we have had any major issues with our water,” said Duane Rader, water and parks superintendent for North Mankato. “It’s a mandatory report. It alerts citizens if there’s any issues, but we didn’t have any. If they have questions, they’re more than welcome to call.”
Measurements of lead, copper, nitrate, radium and other contaminants are included in the report.
A key takeaway from Mankato’s report is that “we meet all the state and federal mandates for drinking water,” said Kyle Hinrichs, superintendent of the city’s water treatment plant.
Rader said the water quality in North Mankato is good and Hinrichs echoed that, saying it’s great in Mankato. “We monitor water quality 24/7,” Hinrichs said. “We have parameters that are tighter than what the state requires to make sure we exceed state and federal mandates.”
In North Mankato, radium levels were 5.3 picocuries per liter, just below the Environmental Protection Agency’s guideline of 5.4. However, North Mankato took another reading in March and the annual average for radium had fallen to 4.1, Rader said.
Homeowners shouldn’t be concerned about the radium levels, he said. “It comes through our filters and then it’s distributed,” he said. “That’s what the water plant does is filter out the radium. Now our annual average is 4.1 so it went from 5.3 to 4.1.”
Once the water is filtered, radium is pulled out of the water.
The Consumer Confidence Report is “proof that the city of North Mankato’s water quality is good and there are no issues,” Rader said. “We want residents to know the water is safe.”
The municipalities are required by the Minnesota Department of Health to have the report distributed by July 1. Both cities abided by the deadline.
In North Mankato, every resident received a postcard alerting them the report is available. In Mankato, the report was posted online and residents can request a paper copy if they like.
