MANKATO — A report from the Realtor’s Association of Southern Minnesota shows large changes in Mankato-area housing sales and other areas in the housing market compared to last year.
The report shows that Mankato-area closed sales were down 23.8% compared to last year.
The area also saw decreases in new listings (15.3%) and pending sales (10.2%), and increases in average price (a 0.9% increase to $405,952) and median price (a 1.4% increase to $350,000).
Despite personally seeing more activity in June 2023 as opposed to June of last year, Mankato Realtor Candee Deichman said there aren’t as many active buyers, and she offered some insight as to what the cause may be for the general decrease in sales.
“Things are still selling — they’re just taking longer,” she said. “Buyers are being more thorough, taking a second look at things, taking a few days to think about things.”
Mankato’s current mortgage rates are 7.33% for a 30-year fixed loan, 6.58% for 15-year fixed loan and 6.65% for a five-year ARM, according to realtor.com.
Mankato isn’t the only area that saw decreases in housing and increase in prices. In fact, the trends can be seen across the nation and the state.
Blue Earth County saw a decrease in new listings (19.5%) as well as pending and closed sales (6.3% and 32.7%, respectively) for June 2023 compared to June 2022, according to the report. There was also a decrease in all three categories in the first six months of the year compared to 2022. The report also showed new listings for the first six months were down 19.3%, pending sales were down 21.1%, and closed sales were down 29.8% compared to the first six months of 2022.
Nicollet County saw similar trends to those of Blue Earth County, and even showed more dramatic changes in some areas.
Nicollet County’s new listings, pending sales and closed sales dropped 35.7%, 28.2% and 20.8% respectively in June 2023 compared to 2022. Its June median sales price increased 21.3% from $251,000 in 2022 to $304,375 in 2023.
(See related charts with this story at mankatofreepress.com.)
Overall, Minnesota showed a decrease in new listings and closed sales, seeing a 15.3% and 17.4% decreases, respectively.
U.S. home sales were down nearly 23% through the first half of this year, according to an Associated Press report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.