MANKATO — The city of Mankato announced a downtown snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m. today and ending 8 a.m. Tuesday to remove snow from the downtown corridor.
During the snow emergency, vehicle parking is not allowed on Mankato’s downtown streets, including sections of Madison Avenue and Riverfront Drive near Plum Street; a section of Main Street near Liberty and Front streets; and sections of South Front and Liberty streets.
Temporary free parking is available in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during the snow emergency.
