By Holly Marie Moore hmoore@mankatofreepress.com
Mankato residents like Eric Peterson were among the first to pull into the city’s Public Works Center Thursday to get rid of unwanted items as the city starts its annual clean-up dates.
Peterson started getting miscellaneous items around the house ready the day before.
“We had a fence that we had to take apart that blew over during the spring, and then we had some old electronics, a TV, some old space heaters and stuff like that we needed to get rid of,” he said.
“Stuff builds up and we just don’t have any other place to put it.”
During the clean-up, residents can dispose of unwanted items at no cost at the Public Works Center, located at 501 S. Victory Dr.
The event is designated for city residents who have active refuse services billed on their city utility bill.
Accepted items include electronics, medications, small appliances, televisions and documents for shredding. A secure drug drop box will be available on site.
Shredding services will only be available on select dates: May 6, 13 and 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until the truck is full.
Items not accepted include large appliances, concrete and asphalt, hazardous waste, mattresses, recyclable materials and tires.
City communications director Edell Fiedler said anyone with questions on how to dispose of unaccepted items can call 311 or 507-387-8600.
Drop-off dates and times are based on residents’ city utility bill due date, and the city asks residents to only drop off their items during scheduled times.
Residents will need to bring the postcard they should have gotten in the mail when dropping off items to verify their correct date.
If they don’t have their postcard, another proof of residency such as a driver’s license or utility bill will be required.
Residents billed on the 10th of each month may drop off: • Thursday, May 4 | 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. • Friday, May 5 | 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. • Saturday, May 6 | 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Residents billed on the 20th of each month may drop off: • Thursday, May 11 | 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. • Friday, May 12 | 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. • Saturday, May 13 | 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Residents billed on the 30th of each month may drop off: • Thursday, May 18 | 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. • Friday, May 19 | 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. • Saturday, May 20 | 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Make-up Date:
Residents unable to participate on their scheduled dates and times can bring items on Thursday, May 25, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
