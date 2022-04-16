MANKATO — Six local organizations will share $15,000 in grants from the city of Mankato, led by an organization that provides therapy scholarships for trauma victims.
The Mankato City Council this week approved the annual grants earmarked for social services organizations, art and music groups and community beautification efforts after a panel of city staff and elected officials trimmed the $21,700 in requests by about a third.
Footnotes Trauma Foundation received $4,300 of the $7,500 it requested, with the funding targeted at therapy scholarships. The organization, based on North Second Street, offers need-based scholarships to people suffering from post-traumatic stress — matching donor funds to military veterans and victims of sexual abuse who are waiting for therapy.
Three applicants received $2,500 grants.
Terri DeGezelle of Wonder & Awe Photography successfully sought $2,500 to place appealing photos on electrical boxes in the city.
“The project I am proposing is to transform unattractive, unnoticed objects into a work of art,” DeGezelle wrote in her project summary. “I propose to vinyl-cover electrical boxes in vivid, colorful works of art to enhance Mankato’s environment.”
The Mankato Symphony Orchestra received half of the $5,000 it requested to support its 2022-23 Season Premiere Concert Oct. 9 at the Ted Paul Theatre on the campus of Minnesota State University.
Key City Bike received its entire $2,500 request for the organization’s “Free Bikes for Kids” program. Key City Bike, 204 E. Vine St., restores and recycles donated bikes, teaches community members about cycling and bike maintenance, and provides a workshop where people can repair their bikes. In 2021, volunteers put more than 900 bikes back on the road, according to the organization’s annual report, including some provided to riders as far away as Nigeria.
A $2,200 grant, the entire amount requested, was provided to the Mankato Area Community Band, which offers numerous free outdoor concerts each year. The Sibley Park bandshell hosts six of the summertime concerts and another patriotic concert is held at Lincoln Park.
The final $1,000 grant, half of the requested figure, will go to ProMusica Minnesota “to support bringing industry-leading professional musicians to perform in Mankato as part of the ProMusica Chamber Festival in June at Bethany Lutheran College. The funding will be used for three professional concerts and one young-artist recital.
A $5,000 application by the Mankato School of Music was denied. The request would have brought music programming to the toddler and preschool classrooms at Cultivate Mankato, a downtown child care facility. Council members did not support the grant because it would have been focused on children of families who enroll at Cultivate Mankato rather than being available to any member of the public.
The $15,000 in total funding matches the amount budgeted for the grants.
The council also allocates money each year to support community festivals.
Grants were approved in January totaling nearly $6,000 for: Day of the Dead, an autumn Mexican festival in Old Town ($2,000); Solstice, the music and food event in Land of Memories Park celebrating the start of summer ($2,000); the Mankato River Ramble, an annual family-oriented tour of area bike trails and routes ($1,000); Love in Mankato, the August Sibley Park-based gathering where families can get free clothing and backpacks filled with school supplies while also enjoying free food, games and entertainment ($674); and Relay for Life, a July event in Sibley Park to support cancer survivors and caregivers in Blue Earth County ($250).
