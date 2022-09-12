MANKATO — Mankato City Council members approved a 10-year lease agreement with Minnesota State University for usage of the city's hockey arena and facilities Monday.
The previous lease allowing MSU Maverick men's and women's hockey teams to use the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center had expired.
A new agreement adds up to about $7.2 million total in base rent to be paid between 2022 and 2031, according to the lease draft.
Costs cover usage of the arena's rink, locker rooms, office space and training center. The 10-year renewal is another example of the mutual beneficial partnership between MSU and the city, said Rick Straka, MSU's vice president for finance and administration, in a statement.
“The University is grateful for the City of Mankato’s continuing commitment to investing in the infrastructure of the Mayo Health Systems Event Center, ensuring it remains a premier college hockey facility for our programs and our fans," he stated. “The Maverick men’s and women’s hockey programs are a source of pride for both the University and the greater Mankato community, and our home events at the Mayo Health Systems Event Center are an important economic driver for the region.”
MSU's base rent will start at $675,000 this year with 1.5% increases through 2031.
Up to 18 men's games will be included in the base rent, followed by $10,500 for additional games in year one — game rents will also increase by 1.5% annually. Women's games would require a $5,000 base rent only after the fourth series that doesn't coincide with a men's series on the same weekend.
In addition to the base and game rents, the agreement calls for MSU to pay utility costs starting at $52,371 in year one with 1.5% annual increases.
The city is required to keep the arena in working condition with an ice sheet meeting NCAA standards.
In May the City Council approved repairs to the 5,280-seat arena in its civic center, which was renamed to Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in 2020. A $1.43 million project will update the facility's aging air-cooling system, which dated back to the arena's beginnings in 1995.
The project is slated to be completed in early 2023 without interruption to the hockey seasons.
