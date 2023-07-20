The Free Press
MANKKATO — Local job numbers jumped 6.5% in June, again leading the state and all other metropolitan statistical areas.
The local economy, which is all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, added 3,576 jobs year over year for a total of 58,832 jobs, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Manufacturing was again strong, with a 6.9% year over year gain. Service jobs were up 6.2% locally while government added 7% to their job number compared to last June.
Local average hourly wages increased to $32.41 in June compared to $31.89 a year earlier, a 1.6% increase.
Minnesota’s job numbers grew 2.4% year over year.
Every MSA gained jobs over the year: Rochester added 3%, St. Cloud 2.3%, Minneapolis-St. Paul added 2.3% and Duluth was up 2.5%.
Minnesota’s labor force growth continues to accelerate with more than 9,000 people entering the labor market in June — the fourth month in a row with positive growth and the largest monthly gain in three years.
Minnesota’s labor force participation rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point to 68.4%, compared to 62.6% nationally. Minnesota’s unemployment rate remained steady at 2.9% in June. Nationally, the unemployment rate ticked down a tenth of a percent to 3.6%.
“More workers mean more good news for Minnesota. Our economy is strong with low unemployment, a growing labor force and recognition as one of the top five states in the nation for business,” DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek said in a statement.
Seven supersectors in Minnesota gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis since last month, including: government, which gained 2,200 jobs, and trade, transportation and utilities, which gained 1,200 jobs.
Professional and business services lost 2,500 jobs, and manufacturing lost 2,300 jobs compared to May.
