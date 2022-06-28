The Mankato Area Community Band performed for a crowd of dozens gathered around the Boy in Blue Memorial at Lincoln Park Tuesday evening in celebration of their 100th anniversary.
The patriotic program included well-known pieces like “America the Beautiful.”
Band president Bryce Stenzel, who first joined the band when he was 14, said Mankato honored its own Tuesday evening.
“This band belongs to the people,” he said.
Stenzel said the evening’s concert combined several different themes.
“We’re combining patriotism, which is near and dear to my heart, we’re celebrating it here at the Boy in Blue Memorial which the band was instrumental in helping raise funds for that, now the [Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Veterans Memorial] has turned around and helped the band celebrate its centennial, so we’ve come literally full circle,” he said.
Susan Hynes, Vice President of the Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Veterans Memorial, described Tuesday’s concert as moving.
“To be here and to think about the sacrifices that the people before us have made. Particularly, as we get closer to Independence Day, the sacrifices that people made during the Civil War and other times of conflict and continue to make,” she said.
Stenzel described the band’s friendship with the Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Veterans Memorial as “an awesome accomplishment” and described the concert as “a very emotional moment.”
“I don’t mean to get choked up. It’s exciting to see the support that we have, that the people of Mankato care about their band. This is their band,” he said.
