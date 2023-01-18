MANKATO — Members of Mankato's vibrant arts community, at times, have had a tough time finding affordable venues for creating, performing and sharing ideas about their projects.
Mankato Area Foundation will alleviate some of that space crunch by opening up its new downtown property for use by nonprofits, including various arts groups.
"Mankato is arts-centric and we've had a lot of interest ... however, we have outgrown our current space," said Nancy Zallek, president and CEO of MAF, describing requests for use of rooms in Shared Spaces at 127 S. Second St.
The new center, a few blocks from the Shared Spaces base, is slated to open this fall in the limestone building that housed the Emy Frentz Art Guild. The building, at 523 S. Second St. was constructed in 1940 and originally housed The First Church of Christ Scientist.
Once its renovation is completed, the building will have the capacity for about 15 offices and a space for small-event performances such as poetry readings.
Last year Tony Frentz offered the foundation a charitable gift of the Art Guild building. Frentz is a former MAF board member for the philanthropy organization that connects donors with causes they care about and helps organizations find solutions to their challenges.
Zallek appreciates Frentz's trust in MAF to use the building to not only help nonprofits but to also promote the arts and aid local artists.
"A presence in the heart of downtown provides a catalyst for these organizations to thrive and collaborate," she stated in a press release Wednesday.
MAF's plans include installing a stage and converting some small rooms into a multi-purpose space.
"We are now in the process of raising money for the renovation," Zallek said.
"I saw the impact MAF created with Shared Spaces as a home and hub for regional nonprofit organizations and knew that we could do something transformational with the building and continue to help the arts community," Frentz stated in the release.
When he purchased the land in 2007, the property was transitioned in collaboration with Twin Rivers Council of the Arts. Frentz named the building in honor of his late mother who was a local artist. Her name was retained for MAF's new center, Shared Spaces at Emy Frentz.
His recent gift, valued at about $500,000, isn't the first time Frentz has donated a building for a philanthropic purpose. In 2019, he and Rob Else gifted the now Shared Spaces Philanthropy Center building to MAF.
"A vibrant arts community adds to a city's quality of life and economic value. The arts were very prominent in my household growing up, and we created the Emy Frentz Arts Guild as a way to support those organizations," he stated.
