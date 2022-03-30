MANKATO — The Mankato Area Foundation has rolled out a new Nonprofit Directory.
The online directory is designed to serve as a resource for donors and grantmakers by providing all-encompassing and searchable information about the nonprofit organizations in the region, according to a news release from MAF.
Utilizing GuideStar, a national nonprofit database of IRS-recognized tax-exempt organizations, the foundation compiled a list of the nonprofits within Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. The directory contains the organization's name, contact information, website and a brief explanation of its mission.
The organizations also have been categorized by their focus areas, such as arts and culture or health and human services. The categories allow individuals to browse for nonprofits based on their interests.
"This directory is the first of its kind, locally, and goes beyond affiliation or membership to include nonprofit organizations working within our region," Nancy Zallek, president and CEO, said in a statement.
The directory aims to increase awareness of the different nonprofits working within area communities and the work they do. The directory can be accessed through the MAF website or at: https://mankato.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/directory.
For questions about the directory or inclusion in it if your organization is missing, contact Tricia Lewis at tricia@mankatoareafoundation.com.
