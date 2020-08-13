MANKATO — Mankato Area Foundation has named Maureen Gustafson its director of programs and donor relations.
The position encompasses the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, a MAF news release said, a fund committed to cancer awareness and support, and philanthropic duties for the foundation focused on engaging business professionals and private donors in creating a legacy.
Gustafson has more than 35 years of professional business development and marketing experience. Prior to joining MAF, she was marketing director for Gislason & Hunter LLP, Mankato Clinic and had served as president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
She has served as a member and leader of multiple boards, including Minnesota State University, Mankato Foundation, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Twin Rivers Council for the Arts and GreenSeam.
