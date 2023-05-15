MANKATO — A local organization recently received accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence.
Mankato Area Foundation has been accredited by the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, an organization that establishes legal, ethical and effective practices for community foundations in the United States.
“Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” Randy Royster, board member of the Council on Foundations, stated in a Mankato Area Foundation press release.
The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations program requires community foundations to document their policies for donor services, investments, grantmaking and administration. With more than 550 community foundations already accredited nationwide, the program is designed to provide quality assurance to donors, as well as to their legal and financial advisers.
“This is critically important to our donors,” Nancy Zallek, president and CEO of MAF, stated in the press release. “When people make a charitable bequest or establish a fund, they put their trust in us. They count on us to manage the investment wisely and honor their charitable wishes. The National Standards accreditation says our house is in order.”
The foundation offers a range of charitable funds, allowing donors to advance a cause, support a charitable organization or provide flexible support for community needs. In addition to affirming the organization’s philanthropic services, the accreditation validates MAF’s grantmaking practices for the nonprofit community.
MAF is a donor-driven community foundation with the purpose of improving the livability in Greater Mankato through philanthropy. The foundation connects donors with causes they care about, provides funding to address key community objectives, and convenes individuals and organizations to find solutions for local challenges.
