MANKATO — Canadian wildfires will once again create poor air quality across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, including the Mankato area.
Most of Minnesota had good to moderate air quality Tuesday, but heavy smoke in the Red River Valley was predicted to extend eastward Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
For Wednesday, the entire western part of Minnesota from Iowa to Canada was expected to be in the red air quality index category — meaning fine particle levels would be unhealthy for everyone. In southern Minnesota, the red category was predicted to reach the far western portions of Martin, Watonwan and Brown counties.
Other portions of The Free Press coverage area were forecast to be at the orange air quality index category — unhealthy for sensitive groups. All of Blue Earth, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Waseca and Faribault counties are in the orange alert.
The alert runs until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
