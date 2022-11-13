Majd Alharbi jumped on the Ostrander Auditorium stage to greet visitors to the Mankato Area International Festival on the campus of Minnesota State University.
Born in Saudi Arabia, raised in France, and now president of the International Student Association at MSU, Alharbi beamed in her bright yellow soccer uniform, a gesture to the upcoming World Cup. This year’s festival theme, “Many Nations, One Game,” honors that popular international sporting event.
Sunday’s festival, a Mankato area highlight during International Education Week Nov. 14-18, again brought together hundreds of international students with regional residents, sampling cultural foods and events.
But to Alharbi, it’s so much more.
“”It feels like home,” Alharbi said in her welcome to the growing crowds. “We all have different stories.”
Alharbi joined Jacy Fry, director of MSU’s Kearney International Center, and graduate assistant PJ Gurung in organizing the festival, which had previously been held in the spring. Nervous early about attendance, those fears vanished quickly, as long lines soon formed at the seven food stations in Centennial Student Union, with hundreds more downstairs, taking in the cultural booths, music and dance, and the Children’s World activities.
Fry and Alharbi both acknowledged the challenges of rebooting the festival and reorganizing the international student associations, several which had been slowed by the COVID pandemic and its effects on instructional work at MSU.
“If you think about it, many of the students who had originally been organizing for the festival the past couple years, they’ve all graduated,” Fry said, as the pandemic postponed several such events at MSU. “The students that were preparing for the fall of the 2022-23 school year, they didn’t know how to plan.”
Alharbi agreed: “One of the challenges I had was I had to wake up many of these organizations. I became very naggy. It was exhausting.”
But as the festival day moved on, there were plenty of smiles from organizers and event attendees.
“We started about a month or so ago on social media,” Gurung said. “We really wanted this to go well. I’m really happy with the turnout.”
Gurung, a first-year graduate student assistant with an undergraduate degree in psychology, hopes to continue her educational career and move on to a doctoral program. She originally chose MSU as an affordable college option.
But there were some surprises.
“I wasn’t ready for the snow,” Gurung recalled, laughing. “I should have done more research. But it’s kind of grown on me.”
So has the diversity of students, as Gurung says 95 different countries are represented by the student body at MSU. It’s all added up to her continuing her education and journey in Mankato.
“The people. The community. They’re very welcoming,” Gurung said. “I feel safe here. That’s important for an international student.”
Fry, who came to MSU in August 2016, said the university’s international student numbers have “stayed pretty healthy” through the years, while other post-secondary institutions have seen declines. Top international student numbers at MSU are from Ethiopia and Nepal.
“Students recognize this as friendly and a good place to come,” Fry said.
Later, on the Ostrander Auditorium stage, Fry added: “Let’s keep this journey going.”
