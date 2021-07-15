MANKATO — Area job numbers grew 5.6% in June compared to a year earlier.
There were 55,645 jobs in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, up 2,956 jobs from June of 2020.
Manufacturing jobs did not increase year over year, while service sector jobs jumped 6.9% in June.
Local governments increased job numbers by 9.8%.
Duluth's job numbers were up 8.9% while Rochester was up 8.8%. The Twin Cities saw a 6% increase while St. Cloud jobs grew by 5%.
Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 4% in June and the state’s labor force participation rate also remained level at 67.9%, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Nationally, the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point in June to 5.9% with labor force participation holding steady at 61.6%.
Over the year in June, Minnesota gained 173,827 payroll jobs, up 6.4%. The private sector gained 157,070 jobs, up 6.8% over the year in June.
Over the month, Minnesota lost 600 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis. The private sector lost 3,100 jobs, down 0.1%. These losses are the first since December 2020 in Minnesota. Growth has been uneven from month to month coming out of the pandemic recession.
Translating seasonally adjusted job change into a three-month moving average series, which helps level out this unevenness, Minnesota added 15,400 jobs, up 0.6%, in Feb-April; 14,267, up 0.5%, in March-May; and 7,267, up 0.3%, in April-June, a strong growth pattern. Nationally, this compares to 0.4% growth in each of these three periods.
“We know that our recovery from the pandemic will take time, both nationally and at the state level,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “The good news is there are lots of great opportunities in our economy right now, and we’re spending every day finding new ways to connect workers with jobs in the industries most in demand.”
Over the month from May to June in Minnesota, six supersectors lost jobs and five gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Losses were in Education & Health Services, down 2,500 jobs or 0.5%; Financial Services, down 2,200 or 1.2%; Construction, down 2,100 or 1.6%; Leisure & Hospitality, down 500 or 0.2%; Manufacturing, down 300 or 0.1%; and Mining & Logging, down 100 or 1.6%.
Gains were in Trade, Transportation and Utilities, up 2,700 jobs or 0.5%, more than making up for the 2,400 jobs lost in May. Government gained 2,500 jobs in June, up 0.6%. Professional & Business Services gained 1,200 jobs, up 0.3%; Information gained 400 jobs, up 1.0%; and Other Services gained 300 jobs, up 0.3%.
Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 245,800 jobs, or 59% of the jobs lost on a seasonally adjusted basis.
