MANKATO — The greater Mankato region had the strongest job growth in the state, posting an increase of 1.6% in August compared to a year earlier, led by gains in manufacturing.
Manufacturing jobs grew by 2.6% year over year, while service jobs were up 1.4% and government added 3.6% to its job numbers, according to figures released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, added 924 jobs for a total of 57,383.
Average wages locally were up a solid $1.05 an hour to $26.55 in August.
But the average hours worked per week locally fell from 30.8 hours last August to 28.5 hours this year.
Minnesota saw a 0.4% job growth in August. Minneapolis-St. Paul lost 1,000 jobs year over year. St. Cloud saw a 1.4% gain, Rochester was up 0.7% and Duluth was up 0.9%.
Overall, Minnesota added 11,812 jobs in August year over year.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased one-tenth percent to 3.3% in August, ending a nine-month stretch where the rate increased from 2.8% last October to 3.4% in July. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in August.
“Minnesota employers continue to add jobs, and Minnesota workers continue to participate in the labor market at high levels,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “Even with a slight drop in the unemployment rate, the lack of available workers in Minnesota continues to pose challenges for employers.”
Statewide, over the month, three major industry sectors gained jobs. Leisure and hospitality led all sectors (up 2,700), followed by financial activities (up 1,100), and construction (up 100).
Sectors experiencing job loss were manufacturing (down 700), trade, transportation and utilities (down 500), professional and business services (down 1,200), and education and health services (down 1,800).
Government employment in August was flat.
