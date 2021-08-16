MANKATO — Strong population growth in Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and St. Peter allowed the nine-county region of south-central Minnesota to avoid the declines seen in many parts of the rural Midwest, according to newly released data from the 2020 U.S. Census.
The population of the nine counties surrounding Mankato is 237,196 — a jump of 5,894 from the 2010 census. But Mankato alone accounted for 5,183 of those additional residents, rising 13.2% to 44,488. Eagle Lake’s headcount jumped a remarkable 35.3% over the decade to nearly 3,300.
North Mankato and St. Peter each jumped by about 870.
The growth in Mankato and Eagle Lake offset falling numbers in every other town in Blue Earth County to allow the county to grow by just under 8% overall. Nicollet County’s population rose nearly 5.3%. Le Sueur County, where every town but Waterville showed growth since 2010, increased by 3.5%, according to the data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Populations fell in Faribault, Sibley, Martin and Waseca counties.
The number of people living in Watonwan and Brown counties was virtually unchanged over the decade, although the 19 person increase in Brown County depends on the accuracy of the reported population growth of 598 in New Ulm. The census data suggests New Ulm’s 2020 population is 14,120 — a dramatic jump from 2019 estimated population of 13,212, which was a decline from the 2010 tally.
Following are the 2020 populations for all nine area counties and most of the towns and cities, with the increase or decrease from the 2010 census in parentheses. (Some smaller towns in outlying counties are not included in the list.)
Blue Earth County
County total: 69,112 (+5,099)
Amboy: 535 (-1); Eagle Lake: 3,278 (+856); Good Thunder: 560 (-23); Lake Crystal: 2,539 (-10); Mankato: 44,488 (+5,183); Mapleton: 1,710 (-46); Pemberton: 229 (-18); St. Clair: 750 (-118); Skyline: 288 (-1); Vernon Center: 328 (-4).
Brown County
County total: 25,912 (+19)
Comfrey: 378 (+12); Evan: 70 (-16); Hanska: 382 (-20); New Ulm: 14,120 (+598); Sleepy Eye: 3,452 (-147); Springfield: 2,027 (-125).
Faribault County
County total: 13,962 (-591)
Blue Earth: 3,174 (-179); Bricelyn: 348 (-17); Delavan: 172 (-7); Easton: 177: (-22); Elmore: 549 (-114); Frost: 216 (+18); Kiester: 488 (-13); Minnesota Lake: 661 (-22); Walters: 64 (-4); Wells: 2,410 (+67); Winnebago: 1,391 (-46).
Le Sueur County
County total: 28,674 (+971)
Cleveland: 747 (+28); Elysian: 708 (+56); Heidelberg: 137 (+15); Kasota: 714 (+39); Kilkenny: 148 (+14); Le Center: 2,517 (+18); Le Sueur: 4,213 (+165); Montgomery: 3,249 (+293); Le Sueur County portion of New Prague: 3,456 (+415); Waterville: 1,750 (-118).
Martin County
County total: 20,025 (-815).
Fairmont: 10,487 (-179); Sherburn: 1,058 (-79); Truman: 1,092 (-23)
Nicollet County
County total: 34,454 (+1,727)
Courtland: 734 (+123); Lafayette: 492 (-12); Nicollet: 1,143 (+50); North Mankato: 14,267 (+873); St. Peter: 12,066 (+870).
Sibley County
County total: 14,836 (-390).
Arlington: 2,247 (+14); Gaylord: 2,273 (-32); Gibbon: 784 (+12); Green Isle: 591 (+32); Henderson: 960 (+74); New Auburn: 411 (-45); Winthrop: 1,332 (-67).
Waseca County
County total: 18,968 (-168).
Janesville: 2,421 (+165); New Richland: 1,229 (+26); Waldorf: 201 (-28); Waseca: 9,229 (-181).
Watonwan County
County total: 11,253 (+42).
Butterfield: 601 (+15); Darfur: 84 (-24): LaSalle: 79 (-8); Lewisville: 204 (-46); Madelia: 2,396 (+88); Odin: 123 (+17); Ormsby: 71 (-4); St. James: 4,793 (+188).
