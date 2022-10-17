MANKATO — After gathering feedback from staff about challenges impacting the work of educators, the Mankato Area Public Schools district is aiming to offer more opportunities for wellness check-ins for staff during school hours instead of after work.
It’s an effort that began in conversation and in data collection last spring, according to Administrative Services Director John Lustig.
In recent months, the district has worked to collect feedback from exit surveys, staff satisfaction surveys and discussions with different employee groups.
Staffing vacancies, communication and timely constructive feedback were among some of the challenges facing employees, according to Lustig’s presentation during Monday’s school board meeting.
“(Staff) want opportunities to share and provide input, but at the same time, they really want to make sure that we’re considerate of their time during the workday, because that impacts their time outside of the workday,” Lustig told The Free Press before the meeting.
The district is now planning a number of initiatives to be more available to staff during school hours and to prioritize employee wellness during the day.
“One of the ideas that we are going to be looking to implement is as simple as a walk-and-talk, encouraging staff during the workday to take a walk with a colleague,” Lustig said.
Lustig said the district is also looking at how to expand the opportunities that staff have to give feedback and ask district leaders questions.
While specific details are still in the works, the district will soon be starting “Coffee with Cabinet” sessions at schools, where cabinet members will be visiting different school sites during the workday.
The district is also planning to continue listening sessions with different employee groups.
“Staff want to be heard. They want an opportunity to provide some feedback, and they also want constructive feedback in a more timely manner,” said Lustig.
Before Monday’s board meeting, Supt. Paul Peterson said the initiative was one to watch.
“We really are, this year, taking some intentional steps with our staff members,” he said. “We know that healthy kids need healthy adults, and in order for that to happen, people not only want to know that there are resources and support for them, they also want to know that those are available in real time and available during the workday.”
During Monday’s board meeting, Vice Chair Kristi Schuck said she was glad to hear efforts were being made to address staff wellness.
“My hope would be that staff having direct contact with cabinet members will be that differentiation from their normal site to hopefully foster that safe conversation,” she said.
