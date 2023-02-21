MANKATO — Trained school staff at Mankato Area Public Schools can now possess and administer naloxone to students or others believed to be experiencing an opioid overdose.
The school recently changed its student medication policy to be prepared for the possibility. Naloxone is an emergency medication that helps reverse opioid overdose.
The district’s middle and high schools now have naloxone on site at its health offices and in automated external defibrillator stations.
Facilities Director Scott Hogen said the district decided to revise the policy due to recent overdose trends.
“I think it’s just the increase of overdoses that we’re seeing in young folks not only in our community but in the state and across the nation, trying to address that and making sure that we keep everybody safe and try to save lives in the process,” he said.
While the district said they have not had any related incidents on site, Hogen and Supt. Paul Peterson said they want to be prepared.
“It’s important to note that, along with hearing from families, we, in our partnerships with public safety, have really become more aware that fentanyl overdose is not something that our community is immune to,” Peterson said.
The district has collaborated with the Steve Rummler HOPE Network, which aims to raise awareness of the opioid crisis, for staff training.
The district’s supply is also all funded and provided by the organization.
Hogen said nurses and health assistants have been trained.
The training included learning about fentanyl and other opioids, what their effects are, signs and symptoms to look for, reactions a person might have and making sure 911 has been called and individuals are taken to medical facilities as soon as possible.
According to preliminary 2021 data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) analyzing statewide trends in drug overdoses, drug overdose deaths increased 22% from 2020 to 2021, from 1,050 deaths to 1,286.
The data also said that a larger percent increase occurred in Greater Minnesota, where drug overdose deaths increased 23% from 2020 to 2021, or 370 to 455 deaths.
The data noted that the increase was driven in part by drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine.
In 2020, Blue Earth County had 74 non-fatal overdoses, according to MDH.
Peterson said being aware of the impacts is important.
“We have to be cognizant of the fact that if there’s that sort of addiction within our community, and overdose occurring in our community, there’s no reason to believe that that wouldn’t happen, you know God forbid in a school,” Peterson said.
