MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools' Free Summer Meals program will run from June 12 to Aug. 18 this year for most locations.
The program helps ensure that no child goes hungry during summer break and is open to all children and teenagers aged 18 and younger, regardless of socioeconomic status, according to the district.
The program will be closed July 3 to July 5.
Breakfast hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals must be eaten on site and pick-ups are not allowed.
This year’s locations are Eagle Lake Elementary, East High School, Franklin Elementary, Hoover Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, Monroe Elementary, Prairie Winds Middle School, Rosa Parks Elementary, Washington Elementary and West High School.
Certain locations have alternate dates and times for service.
Monroe Elementary will be open from June 12 to July 21 and closed from July 3 to July 7.
Prairie Winds will be open from June 12 to Aug. 11 and closed from July 3 to July 7.
Lunch times for Rosa Parks will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
