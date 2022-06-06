MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public Schools board unanimously voted to appoint Patrick Baker to fill its vacant seat following Vice Chair Kenneth Reid’s resignation in May.
Baker will officially start with the board in July.
Baker, who was born and raised in Mankato and graduated from Mankato East Senior High School, serves as government relations director for Western Governors University. He was previously vice president and director of government and institutional affairs for Greater Mankato Growth, a position he held between 2012-2020.
"Fundamentally, I think great communities are built on great schools. The two sides of that coin, I've got a pretty fair amount of experience and passion for," Baker said. "On the great education side, I've been working in education policy basically my entire professional career."
Baker's experience includes five years in Washington, D.C., at the National Governors Association, where he represented the nation's governors on federal education policy.
Baker's wife is also the choir director at Mankato West High School, and he has two daughters about to enter kindergarten.
"On the great community side, I spent eight years working at Greater Mankato Growth. Making sure this community is vital, growing, a place that people want to be, to stay and want to move to, is really, really important to me," Baker said.
Reid, who served on the board for almost two years, resigned after accepting a new position in higher educational leadership with Lake Superior College in Duluth.
“He indicated to us back in April that he was in the mix, and it was looking very likely that he was going to be accepting a new position,” Supt. Paul Peterson said.
Eight applicants initially applied for the School Board position.
Baker is the second new School Board member to fill an open seat this year after Bukata Hayes was chosen by the board to fill Darren Wacker’s position in January following his resignation.
“It’s rare,” Peterson said. “Even in the last few years as boards have kind of done a little bit of a turnover, the Darren Wacker shift, that was a surprise, but then with Kenneth’s new job, here we are kind of in the same boat. The good news is that the board kind of knew what that was going to look like and how they were going to process through it.”
During their second meeting in May, the School Board voted unanimously to appoint Kristi Schuck to fill Reid’s role as vice chair.
Chair Jodi Sapp said Baker brings a variety of skills to the board.
"I had the privilege of working with him a little bit back when he worked for Greater Mankato Growth," she said. "All of the skills that he learned there will very much apply here. I'm looking forward to working with him on that level."
Baker will fill Reid’s seat through this calendar year before voters decide in November who will fill the seat for the remaining two years of Reid’s term.
The four-year seats of Sapp, Schuck and Hayes also will be on the November ballot.
