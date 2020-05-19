MANKATO — The director of the Minnesota Valley Education District has been tapped for an administrative post with Mankato Area Public Schools.
John Lustig was appointed director of administrative services, beginning on July 1. Lustig is replacing Eric Hudspith, who will become superintendent of Waseca Public Schools.
Lustig will oversee human resources and other administrative functions. He will receive an annual salary of $143,000.
Lustig has led the Minnesota Valley Education District for the last year and before that was principal. The district provides special education services for students from several area districts.
Lustig's previous experience includes principal of the Hoffman Learning Center in St. Peter, technology director for St. Peter Public Schools, technology integration specialist for Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools, and teacher and coordinator of the Le Sueur-Henderson Alternative Learning Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.