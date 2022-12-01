MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools has started to build its 2023 legislative platform, which they plan to present to lawmakers later this month.
Several public education stakeholders met Thursday evening to start brainstorming their goals for this legislative session, which is a budgeting year in St. Paul.
Supt. Paul Peterson said this year’s top two priorities include fully funding public education and addressing how special education is funded.
Peterson said right now, with not enough money allocated at the state or federal level for special education, the district takes $7 million a year out of general funds to fill the gap.
“The federal government and the state government have made promises or have said that they would contribute to special education. They are not keeping up with what they say they are going to fund special education for,” Peterson said.
Peterson also said the general funding formula needs to be stable, predictable and take inflation into consideration.
“It can’t be left up to the political winds of the day. Stable predictable funding at the general formula level is a part of fully funding public education,” he said.
Peterson and stakeholders said other priorities and suggestions for the platform include staffing, mental health support, support for social and emotional learning, meals for kids and more.
Director of Administrative Services John Lustig said financial resources directly affects staffing.
“One of the things that comes into consideration is how many students are in a class and if we need to reallocate because we don’t have as much revenue for expenses, then we may have fewer classrooms with more students in them, so it impacts staffing directly to be able to maintain the same number of classrooms that we currently have,” he said, adding that finances also impact non-classroom jobs.
This year, the district had to take $6 million from its savings to account for its spending being higher than its revenue, something Peterson said was a one-time decision made by the school board in part to help bounce back from COVID-19.
Peterson said now, the district is trying to get those numbers back in line, by bringing enrollment numbers back up and getting money from the state.
“We’re hoping that we are able to adjust down with our expenditures but also, we need our revenue to go up,” Peterson said.
Community Education Director Audra Nissen Boyer said if the district receives the appropriate funding, it creates less stress on other systems within it.
“And when people can feel abundance or at the very least adequate, they can then think a little more strategically about how can I help meet that need?” she said.
The district and stakeholders will meet again before they meet with lawmakers on Dec. 19.
