MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public Schools board voted unanimously Monday to hold a two-question facilities bond referendum this fall that would fund safety, child care and other updates in the district.
The first question asks voters to approve $105 million for the school district’s biggest set of projects.
That includes secure entrances at 10 schools in the district, including several elementary schools, Dakota Meadows Middle School and Mankato West High School.
Safety upgrades would also enhance technology infrastructure to improve security.
The question also includes the third and final phase for the district’s Center for Learning.
The final phase of construction would be the only one out of the three to be funded as part of the referendum.
The other phases were funded through a lease levy, which gives districts the ability to use levy funds to lease instructional space.
The last phase would add more classroom pods, a production kitchen, the district’s print shop, youth gymnasiums and a maintenance shop to the site.
The other child care ask included in the first question would expand child care in Eagle Lake.
The plan would bring licensed child care to the Eagle Lake Elementary School site that would serve Mankato area children from birth to age 5.
The district would use existing school district property and build it out to serve the needs of infant, toddler and preschool-aged child care.
Finally, question one includes remodeling at Mankato West High School, repurposing certain elementary spaces into special education classrooms and replacing the old swimming pool at Mankato West by building a competition and community-use pool at Dakota Meadows.
In addition to a secure entrance, remodeling at West would include added flexible academic spaces and remodeled athletic and fine arts spaces.
During Monday's school board meeting, board members such as Chair Shannon Sinning voiced support for safety improvements included in the referendum.
“To me, the number one thing, even before learning, is that the kids are safe in schools. There are ten schools that we can improve the safety (of.) To me, that’s huge," he said.
Board member Liz Ratcliff also supported the inclusion of early learning opportunities.
“It is just statistics bare out how foundational early learning is in a child’s trajectory, and statistically, they end up having better outcomes," she said.
Question Two
Question two asks voters to approve $15 million for improvements to high school outdoor activity spaces.
The district said question two can only pass if question one passes.
These improvements include updating the stadiums at Mankato West and East High Schools.
West's upgrades would include putting in an artificial turf playing surface and nine-lane track, redoing the bleachers, upgrading the lighting and building out a more user-friendly concessions and restroom facility.
East's would be similar and would also be upgraded to a turf field and get a new track. The bleachers, lighting, sound, technology and press box would also be updated and enhanced, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
“Question two really came from continuing to hear from community members talking with coaches, talking with our activities directors, talking about the experiences they have at other school districts," he said.
Taxpayer impact
The school district estimates the taxpayer impact for question one to be around $10 a month based on homes valued at $250,000, the average home value in the district.
Meanwhile, the second question would have an impact of $2.50 a month for homes with that same value.
The district will be launching a tool here for residents to calculate the exact impact for their home on their website.
There are three upcoming community information meetings scheduled for residents to learn more information about the referendum.
They’ll be held on Sept. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Mankato West High School auditorium, on Oct. 5 from 12 to 1 p.m. virtually and on Oct. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mankato East High School Auditorium.
Early voting starts Friday, Sept. 22, and Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
