Amid a sea of red, yellow, blue and other colored T-shirts representing the different public schools in the Mankato Area district, Eagle Lake Elementary kindergarten teacher Trisha Hasty joined her coworkers at Thursday morning’s all-staff welcome with a stuffed animal of a bald eagle.
Hasty, who is starting her eighth year with the district, said she started bringing the mini school mascot during one of her first years going to the welcome event.
“I just love getting into the spirit and having a great time and getting people pumped up, you know. It usually brings a smile to people’s faces and I love that. That’s what it’s about is just connecting as humans,” she said.
As with the other teachers at the event, Hasty said she looks forward to the start of the school year.
“Just getting back in with the kids and having an awesome time with them. I love seeing their faces when they’re so excited to learn and be with you and they love school, so it’s a great time,” she said.
The district welcomed back hundreds of staff members during the pep rally at Wheeler Park in North Mankato.
Supt. Paul Peterson, School Board members, Minnesota State University President Edward Inch, and state and local elected officials also attended. The Mankato 77 Lancers Marching Band provided musical inspiration.
Franklin Elementary third grade teacher Katie Soine said she hopes her students are ready to have a good time and learn a lot of things.
“Just really excited to see the students come back to school and to have the staff and camaraderie of our Franklin building. It’s a great group of people to work with and just excited to see the students and families come back and the excitement to learn this year,” she said.
Prairie Winds Middle School special education teacher Kristin Edwards also said she hopes kids remember to have fun this upcoming school year, be kind and enjoy spending time with the school community.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the kids come back. It’s always a pleasure to see their faces,” she said.
Classes in the district begin Tuesday for ninth through 12th graders and Thursday for kindergarten through eighth graders.
