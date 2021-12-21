MANKATO — A Mankato Area School Board member has resigned and a replacement will be appointed.
Board member Darren Wacker submitted his resignation Tuesday, effective immediately. The school district announced the resignation. Wacker has not been reached for comment.
Wacker has served on the board since 2018 and his term runs through the end of 2022. He served as board chairman in 2019 and 2020.
Remaining board members will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Wacker's term. Applications are being accepted through Jan. 7 in the district office in the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Drive.
The board likely will appoint a replacement Jan. 18. The appointee could take office as soon as 30 days after the appointment.
