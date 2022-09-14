MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools director of business services is leaving the district.
Tom Sager has accepted an executive chief of financial services position for St. Paul Public Schools and will begin his new role in October, according to a news release.
Sager first joined the district in 2017 and previously worked as the director of finance operations at Owatonna Public Schools. He is originally from St. Paul.
With his resignation, the district said in a news release it will begin a comprehensive selection process to hire a new director of business services immediately.
