MANKATO — A Mankato attorney convicted of a drug crime is back in jail on probation violations that reportedly included continued drug use. He also is facing a suspension of his law license.
Ryan Blair Magnus, 48, pleaded guilty to felony drug possession in 2019 after methamphetamine, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms were found in a house he shared with two others in 2018. Magnus admitted the meth was his and told The Free Press at the time that he had an addiction and went to treatment.
The charge would have been dismissed if Magnus completed probation. But a judge twice has found Magnus has violated that probation, court documents say. Magnus, who served three days in custody after his initial arrest, was sent back to the Blue Earth County Jail on Monday and will be there until at least mid-March.
Magnus was first re-arrested for probation violations in January 2020 and spent six days in jail. He did not contact his probation officers, report for drug testing or schedule required chemical dependency and psychological assessments, court documents say.
The second probation violation report cites multiple violations including expulsion from a treatment program for not completing requirements. He also reportedly admitted to using meth multiple times last summer and missed multiple meetings with his probation officer.
Magnus also likely will be suspended from practicing law for two months. Magnus has agreed to disciplinary action proposed by the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility, court records show. The proposal has been submitted to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which issues disciplinary actions against attorneys.
The proposed suspension order suggests Magnus also be required to retake the the professional responsibility portion of the state bar exam and spend time on probation with conditions including he be supervised by another attorney and complete random drug testing.
In addition to Magnus' arrests, the petition for disciplinary action cites multiple instances in which Magnus reportedly violated American Bar Association and Minnesota Court rules of professional conduct.
While representing a client who was being civilly committed in 2018, Magnus twice did not show up for court hearings. He did not withdraw from the case when he entered an in-patient drug treatment program a month later and didn't tell the judge or opposing attorney he would be unavailable for about a month, the petition says.
For another client Magnus reportedly failed to file a motion to vacate and seal civil commitment records until after the statute of limitations had run out and failed to ever file a lawsuit or arbitration in a civil matter.
Magnus reportedly took $4,900 to represent another client on multiple matters in 2019 but did not provide services and did not provide a refund.
Magnus also failed to respond to the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility's requests for responses to the complaints in a timely manner, the petition states.
