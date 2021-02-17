MANKATO — A Mankato attorney's license to practice has been suspended for at least 60 days.
The Minnesota Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of Ryan Blair Magnus as requested by the Minnesota Office of Lawyers of Professional Responsibility.
Magnus is in the Blue Earth County Jail for probation violations following a 2019 drug conviction. The suspension order also includes nine other claims of “professional misconduct warranting public discipline,” including failing to represent a client with “reasonable diligence and promptness” and failing to refund a client for services never provided.
Magnus will be on probation if he completes requirements to have his license reinstated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.