MANKATO — A new Mankato ordinance bans the possession of pot gummies by youngsters, addressing an apparent oversight in the Minnesota law legalizing hemp-derived edibles.
The ordinance approved by the City Council Monday night makes it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to possess in a public place THC-infused gummy candy, drinks and other edibles, which the state of Minnesota decriminalized earlier this year.
"We believe we're the only city in Minnesota that's taking this on with this approach," said City Manager Susan Arntz.
The local response was required by a flaw in the new state law, according to City Attorney Pamela Whitmore. The legislation that took effect on July 1 focused solely on setting rules related to the sale — not the possession or use — of edible hemp products that contain the high-inducing chemical tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The law regulates who can sell the products, the mandated packaging, the maximum amount of THC per dose and the minimum age for purchase — 21 years old.
"One of the things the Legislature did not address is the use or possession of these products by a person of any age, including underage individuals," Whitmore wrote in a memo to the council. "As a result, even though someone under 21 cannot legally purchase these consumable cannabinoid products, there is nothing in the law that prohibits them from possessing them, taking them in any amount or sharing them with others."
When the ordinance becomes effective in a little over 30 days, local police aren't planning to make arrests, according to city staff. Instead, the ordinance will give cops the authority to confiscate pot gummies if they come across kids in possession. And the plan is to let the kids go, assuming they aren't breaking other laws, and return the hemp products to the kids' parents.
The new Minnesota law limits the THC to no more than five milligrams per dose, prompting frequent comparisons to low-alcohol 3.2 beer. But it's far from a perfect analogy. If underage drinkers get their hands on 3.2 beer with the goal of getting drunk, the low-alcohol content forces them to have a high tolerance for bloating if they are going to drink enough beer to become extremely intoxicated.
With the newly legalized hemp edibles, there's little beyond cost concerns to keep a minor from ingesting multiple low-dose gummies to get stoned.
"Doing so then puts an unregulated amount of THC in their system and can result in a 'high' — an impairment — which can vary significantly depending on amount taken and weight of individual taking them (similar to drinking alcohol)," Whitmore wrote.
So, the THC products are easy to abuse but suddenly legal to possess, even for the youngest kids. Without the ordinance, Mankato police could do nothing about it even if they directly witnessed pre-teen kids consuming and sharing them.
"This proposed ordinance fills that gap and provides that authority," Whitmore wrote, tossing out a couple of scenarios illustrating the problem with the status quo.
One involved a pre-teen living in home where the family is okay with edible cannabinoids and has containers of gummies freely available: "The 12-year-old takes the container to the park to meet friends, and passes the container around, with everyone taking as much as they want. This is legal under the state law. A parent at the park with their own kids sees this and calls the police. Police respond but can do nothing if there is no other violation going on ... ."
In the second scenario, a 16-year-old new driver is pulled over by an officer for driving slightly over the speed limit: "On the passenger seat, in plain sight, was an open half-gone, container of edible cannabinoid gummies and a can of cannabis-infused sparkling water."
Without the ordinance, the officer could issue a ticket for speeding. But not only would there be no charge for the intoxicants on the seat, the cop wouldn't even be able to confiscate them.
The ordinance makes youngsters guilty of a petty misdemeanor if they possess the products in a public space — the lowest level criminal offense and something that's punishable only with a small fine. And the intent is not to issue fines in most cases, Arntz said.
Instead, the officers would confiscate the edibles, reach out to the parents and — if the minor was impaired — have a lawful reason to take action to make sure the kid wasn't in danger of harm to himself or herself or others. The prohibition does not apply to minors in possession while on private property.
Finally, the ordinance, which passed unanimously after a public hearing that drew no comment, makes it illegal for an adult to distribute THC-infused edibles to minors unless the minor is a family member.
