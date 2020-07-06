MANKATO — An intoxicated man allegedly assaulted and threatened people outside a downtown Mankato bar and threatened police officers.
Adrean Antonio Castillo, 21, of New Ulm, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and disruptive intoxication
According to the court complaint and police report:
A Mankato police officer heard screaming outside Rounders Sports Bar and Grill around 12:30 a.m. Friday and found people holding Castillo to the ground claiming he had assaulted people.
Surveillance video later was reviewed and it showed Castillo accost one unknown man and hit a woman in the face.
Castillo appeared to be intoxicated and resisted arrest. He yelled at officers and the crowd of onlookers: “This will be your last night. I'll kill you all.”
Castillo kicked the inside of the squad vehicle as he was being taken to jail and threatened to kill the officer and the officer's children.
Castillo is prohibited from drinking alcohol while on probation for a DWI conviction and on bail for a pending domestic assault case.
