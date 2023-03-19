MANKATO — An organization tasked with making south-central Minnesota "The Silicon Valley of Agriculture" is seeking a fourfold increase in legislative funding.
Mankato-based GreenSeam was awarded $75,000 a year in funding through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture in 2021, and that's the amount proposed by Gov. Tim Walz in the upcoming two-year budget.
But state Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, and Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, are asking lawmakers to bump up the annual appropriation to $300,000.
Frederick had three local residents making the case for the increase in a hearing before the House Agriculture Committee late last week.
GreenSeam President Sam Ziegler summarized the program before a West High School ag teacher and student highlighted the organization's role in getting young people interested in agricultural and food processing careers.
The organization was founded in 2014 by Greater Mankato Growth "to promote the region as a world-class food and agribusiness epicenter," Ziegler said. "At our core, we're focused on economic development targeting the full agricultural supply chain ... ."
The lofty goal is to have south-central Minnesota and north-central Iowa viewed nationally and internationally as a farm and food innovation center in the same way California's Silicon Valley is for high-tech and Rochester, with it's "Destination Medical" initiative, hopes to be for health care.
The existing state appropriations have been matched 10-to-one by private-sector and nonprofit donations as GreenSeam works to foster the creation of new agricultural and food-related businesses, expansion of existing businesses, talent development and branding/marketing efforts.
Referring to the latter work, Ziegler said the region has plenty to crow about but needs a strong voice eager to do it.
"Often Minnesota businesses are humble, and we need to tell that story because nobody else is going to tell it for us," he said of GreenSeam's role.
In terms of talent development, he noted that GreenSeam has worked with Minnesota State University to add an ag-business major and ag-engineering minor after the college spent its first 150 years with no agricultural program whatsoever. And he concluded by introducing to the committee Ethan Dado, the agriculture, food and natural resources teacher at West High School.
The school, despite Mankato's status as a food-processing hub, had eliminated its ag-education program 25 years ago.
GreenSeam was instrumental in bringing it back, Dado told the committee in online testimony.
"Four years ago, I had the privilege to start this program after much behind-the-scenes work by GreenSeam," he said, recalling the single course and 40 students in the inaugural year. "Four short years later, we've added a second teacher, added eight additional courses and now see over 400 students on an annual basis."
One of them for the past four years has been Matthew Bormann, who testified about the importance of West's ag program in boosting his skills "as a speaker, leader and agriculturalist."
"This would not be possible without the GreenSeam organization and I ask for your funding to continue ...," said Bormann, who intends to study electrical engineering.
Dado, who also took Bormann and other FFA students to the Capitol in February to testify before the Senate Agriculture Committee, said the success of the resurrected West High ag program is similar to the flowers and foliage on a plant. Like showy parts of a plant, the most readily noticed successes in the region's agricultural economy are only possible because of the less-visible support system.
"It's that root system below ground, partners like GreenSeam, that allow us to shine," Dado said.
The House Agriculture Committee listened to the testimony without comment. Whether Dado, Bormann and Ziegler were persuasive won't be known until later in the legislative session when the committee, along with their Senate counterparts and the governor, finalize a budget and decide which proposed appropriations are keepers, which ones will be weeded out and which ones are worthy of growth.
