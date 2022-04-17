Mankato-based Minnesota Doctors for People helps out in Guatemala

A young mother of a child with a developmental neuro-muscular disorder brings her son to see a doctor for the first time since his birth. At 15 months old, the child is hardly hitting any of the milestones, like holding up his head or playing peekaboo, that children his age should be doing.
The baby was born in the midst of Guatemala’s strictest COVID-19 restrictions, so the mother, who resides in the poor countryside of San Lucas Tolimán on Guatemala’s Lake Atitlán, had not yet had a chance to bring her son in to see a doctor, a potentially life-saving occurrence.
This lack of medical attention has been the norm for rural Guatemalans who until recently have not had access to doctors. That’s where groups such as Minnesota Doctors for People come in.
The Mankato-based group of medical volunteers visited the greater San Lucas area from March 23-31 after a two-year hiatus from regular annual visits. Having seen 166 patients, a fraction of their pre-pandemic typical benchmark, the group set up makeshift clinics in school buildings and other residential structures.
By American standards, the clinics might seem shoddy — stray dogs and chickens might encroach into patient waiting areas — but for locals, they are crucial touch points for medical care. For the most part, the patients suffer from minor ailments, but other situations are more urgent. One elderly woman weighing 59 pounds came in with a large hernia for which she received a referral to a specialist.
“When you’re down here, you always know that there’s so many more people that you could have taken care of,” said MDP team leader and pediatrician Cathy Davis. “That’s the hard thing, is that you leave people behind that need care.”
Minnesota Doctors for People, who independently travel to Chiapas, Mexico, volunteered in Guatemala in cooperation with the Friends of San Lucas, a nonprofit partner of the long-established Catholic San Lucas Mission. Friends of San Lucas, or FOSL, launched after the late Rev. Gregory Schaffer, a diocesan priest from New Ulm, began serving as the pastor for San Lucas in 1963.
On May 24, Schaffer will have died 10 years ago, but he left an illustrious legacy. Over four-plus decades, Schaffer established schools, a hospital and several locally run programs aimed at ensuring the health and autonomy of Guatemalan people, including a coffee cooperative and a women’s center.
One need not look long around villages surrounding San Lucas, where Schaffer is buried, to find a plaque or building bearing his name in celebration of his humanitarian efforts. He was awarded the Order of Quetzal, the country’s highest honor, in 2007.
When Schaffer began his work, no paved roads existed in the San Lucas area. Many of the concrete homes in the city today were once straw huts, and the people inhabiting them were suffering from the legacy of income inequalities left over from the prior era of forced labor.
The Rev. John Goggin, also of the New Ulm Diocese, worked alongside Schaffer for decades and oversaw the parish and the fledgling social programs when Schaffer would return to the U.S. to raise money. He said that when Schaffer began his work in rural areas, the terrain was often one of the biggest challenges.
“(Getting to some of these communities) meant four-wheel drives. It meant going through streams,” Goggin said.
In cooperation with local leaders, Schaffer led social justice efforts to alleviate poverty and its root causes — education and land ownership lapses. Local literacy rates are said to have jumped from 20% to 80% in part as a result of the mission’s efforts.
While Schaffer has been physically absent for nearly a decade, those who knew him best say his presence is still felt.
“The people miss him very much, but in a sense they don’t miss him because he’s still very much a part of their lives, and all these programs that the mission and the Friends of San Lucas are continuing are his legacy and his presence. And the people are very grateful to Father Greg and those who have picked up and expanded some of these programs.”
Schaffer provided rudimentary medical care to the School Sisters of Notre Dame — which provides education to Guatemalans — and legend has it he’d give aspirin for pain above the neck and vitamins for anything below the neck, according to Goggin. “The lines (of people waiting for Schaffer’s medical attention) got pretty short,” he quipped.)
Understanding the need for qualified medical providers, Schaffer expanded the medical program of which MDP is now a part today. Groups such as MDP are now part of a medical ecosystem around San Lucas that aims to empower locals to seek medical attention and understand their own health.
In addition to providing affordable health care at the hospital associated with the mission — patients can be seen for a mostly ceremonial 10 Quetzales, or about $1.50, and can have surgery for 200 Quetzales, or about $26 — the mission and FOSL employ health promoters, locals privy to local customs and attitudes, to encourage more people to seek medical attention.
“Part of our philosophy was responding to the expressed felt needs of the people,” Goggin said.
The most typical medical problems MDP providers saw were related to diabetes and work injuries like work-related joint cysts or back pain. Many who visited the clinics did so simply to get vitamins for their children or ibuprofen for aches. But no matter the reason for the visits, Davis said she was happy to provide service.
“It might not be that far to get to the clinic (in the San Lucas population center), but they (the rural locals) have no money to get there, and really, they’re very thankful (for the medical care), and their graciousness just fills me up,” Davis said. “It was nice to see a patient where the mother just needed reassurance that her daughter was fine. That was nice.”
While MDP’s return to San Lucas might be a good sign for locals seeking medical treatment, some may need to hold out just a bit longer. Minnesota Doctors for People had planned their trip to Guatemala about two years ago, so their providers were eager to bring their skills to the countryside. But other doctors, who have been grappling with the hardships of the pandemic for the last two years, have not been as willing to use their precious time off to volunteer abroad.
Patrick Twomey, FOSL’s medical volunteer coordinator, said there are no medical volunteer groups lined up for April. But Davis remains optimistic that as COVID continues to become more manageable, doctors will volunteer.
“When things settle down and there’s not as many sick people — and I think we’re heading in that direction — it will be easier to find providers who are willing to take their vacation time to see patients,” Davis said.