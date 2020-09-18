MANKATO — A Mankato-based social worker was recently recognized for his dedication and service to clients and staff as a recipient of the Minnesota Social Service Association’s 2020 Outstanding Staff Achievement Award.
Dylan Sobota, treatment director for Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services at Horizon Homes Inc., received the award Sept. 2 for the Region Nine chapter, which includes Blue Earth, Nicollet and seven other surrounding counties.
“I’ve known Dylan for eight or nine years when he was doing work in the field as a staff person with the ARMHS program. He was dedicated and committed,” said Sue Serbus, a licensed independent clinical social worker and board member of MSSA who nominated him for the award.
“Now he’s the treatment director there, and I just felt he deserved the recognition,” she said.
Sobota said an uncle with 30 years of experience in the field inspired him to pursue social work, along with wanting to help people such as his sister, who was born with mental and physical disabilities. He worked in group homes throughout college before graduating with a social work degree in 2012 from Minnesota State University.
Shortly after, Horizon Homes Inc. hired him to work in the ARMHS program, interacting daily with clients who live independently but want assistance in managing their mental health. He was later hired as the program’s treatment director in 2016.
“It’s largely community based — we work with clients on coping skills, skill building, symptom management, finding a job and social skills training related to mental health,” he said.
Throughout his eight-year career, Sobota said he’s learned the importance of not becoming complacent and assuming he knows all the answers, especially in the mental health field where neuroscience and research on conditions such as depression and anxiety are continuously evolving.
He said that a willingness to learn from both positive and negative experiences is a chance to grow and develop both personally and professionally.
“Once you get too comfortable, I think that’s when you’re in trouble,” he said.
Sobota leads the ARMHS program alongside Alyson Malchow, a licensed independent clinical social worker and mental health professional, and Program Director Michael Derhaag.
“Dylan is probably one of the hardest working people I know,” Derhaag said. “He’s selfless and does a lot of great things for other people. The three of us have a great working relationship.”
Malchow said Sobota is equally dedicated to both the 150 clients they serve and the 15 staff members and an intern in the ARMHS program. She said the award is well deserved.
“It’s a fun environment,” Malchow said. “We all have a good sense of humor because it’s a tough job, and if you can’t have fun, you’re going to burnout and leave.”
With a reputation of putting clients and staff at ease, Sobota’s friends and colleagues joke that his fashion sense comes from another era; he has a special fondness for wearing bowties.
“Working in mental health can be pretty draining at times, so first and foremost I strive to have a jubilant environment for staff and co-workers,” Sobota said.
One of his daily goals is to help staff to make their jobs easier, checking in with them regularly to ensure everything is going smoothly, especially due to the independent nature of working with clients out in the community. That includes strengthening the relationships between MSU’s social work program and graduating students looking to get some experience in the field.
He still remembers when Derhaag came to one of his classes during his senior year of college to talk about the social work field, and he credits that interaction with applying for the open position at Horizon Homes Inc. in 2012.
“For the past few years we’ve had a pretty consistent flow of interns,” Sobota said. “We really like to get them experience and we offer opportunities across our company to shadow different programs and maybe do some one-on-work with clients. Having that opportunity to offer them employment after they do well is a really nice feeling.”
Sobota said he thinks of himself as a humble individual, so was shocked when informed about the award but was humbled to receive it.
“Honestly, I’m just trying to do my job the best I can,” he said. “I don’t throw myself in the spotlight and I’ve never been nominated for something like that. It was an honor.”
