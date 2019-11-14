MANKATO — The Mankato region beat all other regional cities and the state in adding jobs in October.
The Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area gained 935 jobs (1.6%) in October compared to a year earlier.
Once again, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties saw good gains in manufacturing, with 261 jobs (2.5%) added year over year.
Locally, the service sector gained 1.4% while government added 1% year over year.
The average hours worked per week locally fell to 27.9 hours per week, compared to 29.2 hours last year.
Average hourly wages in October rose 53 cents from last year to $26.61 per hour.
In other regional cities, St. Cloud jobs grew 0.7%. Rochester was up 1%, Duluth gained 0.3% and Minneapolis-St. Paul had a 0% gain.
The figures were released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 3.2% in October. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October increased to 3.6%.
“There continues to be a high demand for workers in the state,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “While this is good news for workers, it means we need to do more to ensure Minnesota businesses have the employees they need to thrive, and that we are helping Minnesota workers prepare for in-demand occupations.”
The state’s labor force participation rate rose a tenth of a percent to 70.3% and the employment-to-population ratio increased to 68%, the highest it has been since 2008.
During the month, five industry sectors gained jobs. Leisure and hospitality gained the most (up 4,900), followed by trade, transportation and utilities (up 2,500), manufacturing (up 1,300), construction (up 800) and government (up 200).
Sectors losing jobs over the month include information and financial activities, both down 1,000 jobs.
