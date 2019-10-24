MANKATO — The general public got its first chance Thursday to offer suggestions on a planned makeover of Warren Street between downtown Mankato and Minnesota State University.
The heavily traveled street is slated for nearly $4 million in improvements starting 18 months from now. With that major reconstruction looming, city planners are taking a nothing's-off-the-table approach to the redesign of a route that connects two of Mankato's major destinations.
Residents attending an open house for the Warren Street Corridor Study offered a range of visions. Post-It notes left on a map of the corridor by attendees included straight-forward improvements: "better street lighting," "blinking light for pedestrians needed," "icy (in winter) — can't use sidewalk."
There were also bolder suggestions calling for a "University Parkway" concept with a tree-lined center median, ornate street lights, bike paths and other amenities to create a grand boulevard between an increasingly vibrant downtown area and Minnesota's second largest public university.
"We have a great asset, top and bottom," said Eric Harriman of Mankato. "But the missing link is Warren Street."
Whether city leaders opt for a dramatic redesign or not, they're looking to make Warren Street function efficiently for drivers and transit riders, offer more safety for pedestrians and bikers, and provide an attractive connection between downtown Mankato and MSU.
"Warren Street is a major corridor to the hilltop area and in particular to the university," City Manager Pat Hentges said.
Already this year, Warren has undergone safety and aesthetic improvements adjacent to the MSU campus. The 2021 upgrades will — at a minimum — cover the section from Riverfront Drive to Glenwood Avenue.
The Warren Street Corridor Study, being conducted for the city by the Mankato Area Planning Organization, will examine the entire mile-long segment from Riverfront to Highland Park. Thursday's initial open house aimed to gauge what people want from the corridor.
Already, MAPO staff have held meetings in large apartment complexes along Warren Street to learn what those tenants think, said Paul Vogel, executive director of MAPO and Mankato's community development director.
Safety
From 2014 through 2018, 120 crashes have occurred at Warren Street intersections in the corridor study area. Seven have involved bike riders or pedestrians, and four Warren intersections (at Second Street, Fourth Street, Glenwood Avenue and Val Imm Drive) exceed typical crash rates.
Residents of the apartment complexes, two of which have a high percentage of tenants with disabilities, expressed frustration with the difficulty pedestrians have crossing Warren, Vogel said.
"It's a very wide street segment at this point," he said.
In previous studies of other Mankato streets, lane-narrowing, corner bump-outs, center medians, pedestrian-activated flashing lights at crosswalks, and other improvements have been recommended.
The study will examine potential bike improvements, as well. Warren currently has no bike trail or dedicated bike lane in the segment being studied.
That's a serious deficiency, according to Lee Ganske, a Mankato resident attending the open house.
"There are bike lanes on Broad Street. There are bike lanes on Val Imm. There are bike lanes on Poplar Street now," Ganske said. "So Warren is sort of a gap in the system. It just seems like the timing is right."
Improving safety and reducing anxiety for bikers is particularly important considering the presence of the university and its 14,000 students, some of whom work, live or play downtown. Many of them rely on bikes and buses to get around the city.
"Students do want to get downtown," Ganske said. "And the buses have bike racks on them, so there's always the option for students to bike one way and bus the other."
Traffic flow
In the downtown area, Warren Street carries an average of 7,400 vehicles. It increases to 8,500 on the segment between Glenwood and Val Imm, before falling back to 6,800 as it approaches MSU.
Even with those relatively high traffic levels, Warren Street's intersections all grade out well in terms of avoiding traffic backups. Virtually all intersections received an "A" level-of-service rating, the only exceptions being "B" ratings at Broad and Front streets.
The intersection of Warren and Riverfront Drive, a major roadway that carries more than 16,000 daily vehicles, also sees its level of service drop to a "B" during the afternoon rush hour when "problematic traffic back-ups" on Riverfront Drive sometimes occur, according to evaluations conducted for the corridor study.
Even looking ahead to 2041, when Warren Street's daily traffic levels are expected to grow by 1,900 vehicles downtown and 3,400 on the hill, the intersections are projected to continue to receive passing grades.
Warren Parkway
Technically, the Warren Street Corridor Study is examining Warren and sections of Highland Avenue and a bit of Cedar Street.
Warren was originally a continuous street, but the hillside portion was so steep and narrow it was abandoned and is now a short pedestrian trail. Vehicle traffic driving from the northern end of Warren to the southern terminus at MSU now flow onto Highland and Cedar before reconnecting with Warren near Highland Park.
Mankato drivers simply view the entire drive as Warren Street, and the 2021 improvements — while not changing the names of Highland and Cedar — will attempt to give the corridor a seamless "parkway" appearance connecting two major destinations in the city.
Vogel expects aesthetic improvements similar to those added on South Front Street and, just this year, on Cherry Street.
"Obviously, Mankato has a kind of template with those downtown improvements," Vogel said.
But Harriman hopes the change will be more dramatic and will extend along the entire length of Warren. He was executive director of the City Center Partnership five years ago when the Front Street Connectivity Plan was completed and included the "University Parkway" concept.
The concept involves a broad boulevard downtown with bike lanes, tree-shaded sidewalks and narrow center medians with trees. Bike traffic would be diverted at Val Imm to continue up the hill to the university, while most vehicle traffic would be focused on Warren/Highland/Cedar.
"When we did this, it had a lot of popular support," Harriman said, adding that the concept was set aside until Warren Street was ready for major reconstruction. "Now that we're here looking at Warren Street, this is the time."
Vogel said even those more ambitious ideas will be considered: "It's part of what we'll be looking at."
Any proposed additions to Warren will have to be weighed against the amount of space available along the corridor, not to mention fiscal considerations.
Bike lanes and other amenities can be included in the plans, said Ross Tillman of Bolten and Menk, the engineering firm consulting on the study. Each addition, though, might require a subtraction.
"You can't just keep adding," Tillman said. "You'd have to reuse space from somewhere else."
People who didn't attend Thursday's open house but who have opinions on Warren Street can still offer them online at mnmapo.org/warren.
More public input will be sought as alternatives are evaluated between now and February. Specific options will be developed in the spring and are expected to be presented to the Mankato City Council by June.
